‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Shares Devastating Photos Of Stillborn Baby

“Game of Thrones” alum Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson and his wife Kelsey Henson announced the devastating loss of their child Friday on Instagram.

Björnsson posted tender images of his wife and son embracing the tiny baby girl and explained the circumstances of their pregnancy loss in a lengthy caption.

“T.W stillbirth/delayed miscarriage. It is with great sorrow that we announce the birth of our daughter, Grace Morgan Hafthorsdottir born Nov 8th at 21 1/2 weeks gestation,” he wrote. “After a noticeable decrease in movement we found out her heart had stopped beating.”

The famous actor shared his heartfelt message with his 4.1 million followers, alongside an image of him kissing his wife as she lay visibly stressed and emotional in the hospital bed. A gallery of photos showed the infant who did not have the opportunity to fully develop in the womb.

A heartbreaking photograph showed the couple’s son looking at the little sister he will not be able to grow and bond with.

“Words cannot describe our pain of this loss or our happiness at being able to spend time with our daughter,” the actor wrote.

“She is absolutely beautiful, with blonde lashes and brows and a little smile for mom and dad.”

Björnsson shared some loving words in spite of his deep pain over the loss of his child.

"The love we feel for her is overwhelming. The grief we feel will be with us forever but so will the love," he wrote.

“All of our hopes and dreams for her have been taken away from us but I know I will be with her again,” he said.

He signed off with a simple request.

“Her spirit lives on through us and her siblings. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time as we grieve this unbearable loss. Thank you all for any kind words and support.”