Judges Grants Keke Palmer Temporary Sole Custody Following Domestic Violence Claims

A Los Angeles judge granted actress Keke Palmer temporary sole custody of her 8-month-old son, Leodis, on Thursday after she made claims of abuse against her ex, Darius Jackson.

Palmer and her young son have also been granted a temporary restraining order against Jackson, according to People. The actress and singer detailed multiple allegations of physical abuse in her emergency court filing, citing that there were “many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck,” the outlet reported.

like everyone was laughing & cracking jokes at keke palmer for staying with her baby father and this whole time he was black mailing her with threatening to off himself if she left him pic.twitter.com/m8vKtz61fZ — NATE (@NATERERUN) November 10, 2023

Palmer went on to claim Jackson destroyed her “personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting me in front of our son,” per People.

The “Nope” actress also accused him of “spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse,” People noted, citing the filing.

Palmer submitted security footage as part of her court filing, which reportedly shows Jackson physically assaulting her inside their home, according to the outlet.

Documents obtained by TMZ describe footage from Feb. 2022 that, according to Palmer, shows Jackson “choking me and body slamming me onto the stairs” after he became “violently jealous and irrationally angry over a bikini picture.” TMZ also published screenshots from the video of the alleged incident.

The restraining order states Jackson must stay at least 100 yards away from Palmer and Leodis, which includes any child care or schooling locations the child may attend, according to People. He is not permitted to have visitation with his son at this time, the outlet noted. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Star Sam Underwood Arrested For Domestic Battery)

A hearing has been set for Dec. 5, People reported.