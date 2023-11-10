Pro-Palestinian Protesters Vandalize NYPD Vehicles With Antisemitic Slogans Outside New York Times Building

Pro-Palestinian protesters defaced two New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicles on Thursday evening outside of The New York Times building in Manhattan, PIX11, a local news network, reported.

Protesters spray- painted “Free Gaza” and “Fuck IDF KKK” onto the police cars, and one protester propped up a sign next to a police car asking if “IDF Tik Tok girls will teach the S.S. soldiers their dances in Hell,” according to PIX11. Protesters shattered the back window of at least one police cruiser, and one protester set off a smoke bomb next to police officers who were observing the protests. (RELATED: FBI Investigating Violent Threats Made Against Jewish Staff At Ivy League School)

“On Thursday, November 9, 2023, at approximately 1800 hours, a scheduled demonstration took place in the vicinity of West 40 Street and 8 Avenue, within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct,” the NYPD told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “During the demonstration, two marked NYPD vehicles and windows of 620 8 Avenue and were vandalized. There are no arrests and the incident is under investigation.”

New York City: Pro-Palestine rioters smashed up an NYPD vehicle at their protest coinciding with the anniversary of Kristallnacht. pic.twitter.com/FT9pmb2Z4D — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 10, 2023

The protest initially started in front of the New York Public Library on 42nd street, where students were participating in a walkout, according to ABC7 NY. Protesters made their way to The New York Times building, where some individuals held a sit-in while others handed out spoof newspapers labeled “The New York Crimes,” PIX11 reported.

Protesters spray-painted slogans on the windows of the building, including “blood on your hands” and “free Palestine,” the New York Daily News reported. Others gathered inside the building and read a long list of names that the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claims belong to people that have died in the Gaza strip since the start of the war, according to PIX11.

Some protesters appeared to have temporarily blocked the entrance to The New York Times building while at least 30 individuals chanted inside the lobby, the Daily News reported. The New York Times claimed in an internal email to employees that the protests were “peaceful” and that “no entrances were blocked,” according to PIX11.

Pro-Palestinian protests have appeared across the nation since Hamas launched its brutal terrorist attack against Israel on Oct. 7. Some of the protests have turned violent, with one resulting in a brawl outside the Museum of Tolerance and another leading to a physical altercation that caused the death of a Jewish man.

Antisemitic attacks have jumped over 300% in New York City following the Hamas terrorist attacks, a trend that reflects a national increase in antisemitism and hate crimes over the past month.

