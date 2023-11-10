‘We Want Justice’: Acquitted Pro-Life Protester Rips ‘Tyrannical’ Biden Admin DOJ

A pro-life protester who was acquitted of charges called the Department of Justice “tyrannical” on Friday while discussing a lawsuit that was recently filed by his wife regarding his arrest in 2022.

Ryan-Marie Houck sued the Department of Justice on Wednesday, saying the October 2022 arrest of her husband, Mark, led to her suffering three miscarriages and inflicted emotional damage on the family. Mark Houck, who was acquitted of all charges by a jury in January, spoke about the lawsuit during a Friday appearance on Fox News. (RELATED: GOP Rep Accuses Merrick Garland And DOJ Of Making Americans ‘Afraid’ Of The Government)

“I got seven faces I look at every day and I see the pain and horror that’s in their face still to this day,” Houck told “America Reports” guest co-host Gillian Turner. “We want justice. And injustice, as Martin Luther King said, anywhere is injustice for all everywhere. We hope that this suit will prevent these types of attacks on future Americans.”

WATCH:



Conservatives have accused the Justice Department of becoming politicized in cases involving multiple indictments of former President Donald Trump, pro-life advocates and parents protesting at school board meetings.

“Your government comes after you and now you’re wondering who is next. Again, my wife and I have spent 15 years trying to preserve the innocence of our children,” Houck said. “We home school our kids. When the government – when we have an offer to the government to bring ourselves in freely and they don’t take us up on that offer and decided to now terrorize little children who are affected till this day, that tells me we have a government that is a tyrannical government.”

Mark Houck announced he would run for Congress in August.

