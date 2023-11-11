Actress And Model Janet Landgard Dies At 75

Janet Landgard, an American actress and model, passed away Monday at the age of 75, according to Deadline.

Landgard, known for her role as Paul Petersen’s love interest on “The Donna Reed Show” and her appearance alongside Burt Lancaster in the film, “The Swimmer,” died of brain cancer, as confirmed by her friends on social media, per Deadline.

Born Dec. 2, 1947 in Pasadena, Landgard began her on-screen career in 1963 with a role on “The Donna Reed Show” while still in high school. She played a character named Sabrina on the series. That same year, she also appeared on the ABC series, “My Three Sons.” She then became a series regular, portraying the role of Karen for 11 episodes of “The Donna Reed Show.” (RELATED: ‘Lost In Space’ Actor Mark Goddard Dies At 87)

Janet Landgard, ‘The Swimmer’ and ‘The Donna Reed Show’ Actor, Dies at 75 https://t.co/AFpw1wsrNt — Variety (@Variety) November 11, 2023

In 1968, Landgard starred in the Columbia Pictures drama, “The Swimmer,” where she portrayed a former babysitter to Burt Lancaster’s character, Ned Merrill. Following this, she appeared in films such as “Land Raiders” (1969), “The Deadly Dream” (1971) and “Moonchild” (1972). Following the release of “Moonchild,” Landgard stepped out of the limelight. Details about survivors and memorial plans were not immediately available, the outlet added.

On Facebook, Paul Petersen remembered her as “the best TV girlfriend” his character, Jeff Stone, ever had, praising her as a “flawless Scandinavian beauty.”

“You will always be with me, Janet…in my heart, and on that television signal spreading out through the universe. Not a bad way to transition,” Peterson said in the post.