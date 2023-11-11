Massive Blaze Cuts Off Major LA Highway

A massive blaze underneath an Interstate 10 overpass near downtown Los Angeles prompted the Saturday closure of a major stretch of the highway in both directions, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The fire, reportedly starting early Saturday, engulfed storage lots beneath the highway, sending massive flames into the night sky and causing extensive damage to the overpass infrastructure, according to the AP.

Daylight revealed the extent of the destruction, with guardrails twisted and the concrete structure visibly compromised, per the outlet. California Department of Transportation engineers were dispatched to assess the damage and safety of the overpass. Traffic, meanwhile, was redirected to mitigate congestion caused by the highway closure, expected to last at least until Sunday, the outlet noted.

"I-10 will be fully closed until further notice between the East LA Connector & Alameda St due to a fire that damaged the freeway," the department said in an announcement.

🚨DTLA CLOSURE ALERT🚨 I-10 will be FULLY CLOSED until further notice between the East LA Connector & Alameda St due to a fire that damaged the freeway. Avoids the area, expect major delays & seek alternate routes to events in #DTLA or use @metrolosangeles public transportation. pic.twitter.com/xMjrHsl17L — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 11, 2023

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the fire consumed trailers, wood pallets and stored materials spanning eight acres, equivalent to six football fields, per the outlet. Despite the intense fire, firefighters managed to prevent the blaze from spreading to three adjacent commercial buildings. Over 160 firefighters from 26 units tackled the fire, per the AP.

No injuries have been reportedly; by late morning, the fire was largely under control, per the outlet. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the AP reported.