Houston Texans’ CJ Stroud Completes His First Career Pass … To Himself?

What a way to get your first completed pass — and in legendary fashion at that!

One of the biggest focuses heading into Week 1 was the three rookie quarterbacks kicking off their NFL careers: CJ Stroud (Houston Texans), Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers) and Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts).

With Stroud and the Texans in particular, they took on the Baltimore Ravens in an away contest. Baltimore started the game on offense, quickly evaporating in a three-and-out to punt the ball to the boys from H-Town.

To start things off, the Texans handed the ball off to Dameon Pierce with the running back getting a short gain. That’s when Houston decided to give their No. 2 overall draft pick a chance to complete his first NFL pass. The throw ended up being deflected by the Ravens defense at the line of scrimmage. Stroud, however, still managed to complete his very first pass after it was caught by … himself?

Yep.

WATCH:

C.J. Stroud will forever recall his first NFL pass which he completes to …himself

pic.twitter.com/82Z1pGPnTt — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) September 10, 2023

Not only does Stroud have this on his resume as his first completed pass (and catch, at that), but it also comes in legendary fashion, as Brett Favre completed his first career pass the exact same way.

And I also want to note Favre accomplished that feat against the swagged-out Creamsicle Buccaneers:

Brett Favre’s first career completion as a Packer was to himself pic.twitter.com/TUwd1DBTF1 — PointsBet: A Fanatics Experience (@PointsBetFBG) May 11, 2023

What a fantastic way for CJ Stroud to start out his career. (RELATED: Commanders’ Sam Howell And Referee Rocked By Dirty Hit From Cardinals’ Kyzir White, Punches Thrown In Aftermath)

… despite that pesky 25-9 blowout loss.