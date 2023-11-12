‘Hamas Loves Queers’: Jewish Man Rips ‘Queers For Palestine’ Protesters A New One

A Jewish man traded barbs Sunday with “Queers for Palestine” protesters who flooded the streets of New York City to demand a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, video posted to X (formerly Twitter) shows.

The yarmulke-wearing Jew confronted an angry crowd of protesters chanting slogans such as, “Queer pride, trans pride, we say no to genocide!” (RELATED: Somebody Made A Palestine Pride Flag, And It’s Literally Painful To Look At)

This random Jewish guy who walked into a “Queers for Palestine” protest in NYC is hysterical. Kudos to him. pic.twitter.com/EAkbv1UNcU — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 12, 2023

“Go home!” the man exclaimed, “Yeah, where were you for the Syrian 300,000 civilians? Did you open your mouth then?”

A protester shoved her phone in front of his face, seemingly trying to show him a picture or obstruct his vision. Another protester allegedly shoved a middle finger in his face, to which the Jewish man flashed a bemused smile across his face.

“Hamas loves queers!” the man yelled.

Other videos from the protest showed the participants encircling the Jewish man and his companions as NYPD officers stepped in to separate the two parties. The protesters tell the Jewish man, “Go fuck yourself” and called him a “white supremacist.”

“Queers for Palestine” supporters are marching through NYC. It doesn’t have to make sense. Liberalism doesn’t make sense. pic.twitter.com/q19mQSogfb — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 12, 2023

The video also showed protesters holding up signs reading, “Lesbians for Liberation” and “No Pride in Apartheid.” A protester could also be seen ripping down flyers of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas.

Left-wing activists have rocked the nation with pro-Palestine protests in the wake of Hamas’ brutal attack against Israel. Many progressive organizations, including LGBT organizations, have not hesitated to align themselves with the Palestinian cause, despite homosexuality being illegal within Gaza.