NBA Star Kelly Oubre Jr. Hospitalized After Getting Rammed By Car

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was reportedly hit Saturday by a motor vehicle near his residence in Philadelphia, according to ESPN.

Oubre is in stable condition after being treated at a local hospital, a representative from Oubre’s camp told ESPN. While his injuries will likely sideline him for a considerable time, they are not expected to end his season, ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski posted. After being discharged from the hospital, Oubre will continue his recovery with the medical staff of the 76ers, according to Wojnarowski. Authorities are currently investigating the details of the incident, per the outlet.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in Center City, Philadelphia tonight and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, a Sixers spokesman tells ESPN. Oubre Jr., is currently in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/Mqxjew1Opy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 12, 2023

Oubre is now in his ninth NBA season and has been a vital addition to the 76ers since joining them this offseason. Before his time in Philadelphia, Oubre played for the Wizards, Suns, Warriors and Hornets. The 6-foot, 7-inch swingman has shown impressive form in his early games with the 76ers, averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds, with a notable 38% success rate in three-point shooting across eight games, according to CBS Sports. (RELATED: Kelly Oubre Jr. Throws Charlotte Hornets Under The Bus And Then Drives Backwards Over The Queen City For Good Measure)

His contribution has been especially crucial in the wake of James Harden’s trade to the LA Clippers. With Oubre’s unexpected absence, the team is likely to increasingly rely on players acquired in the Harden deal, per ESPN. This includes Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris and KJ Martin, though, so far, only Batum and Covington have seen significant playtime under head coach Nick Nurse, the outlet added.

The 76ers had a strong start to the season, currently leading the Eastern Conference with a 7-1 record. Oubre has apparently been a significant factor in this success, as evidenced by the team scoring nearly seven more points per 100 possessions when he is on the court, per CBS Sports.