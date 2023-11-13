Haley Cavinder Reveals She’s Headed To TCU To Play College Basketball

What a traitor…

Haley Cavinder left the sports realm in shock after her announcement that she would be returning to college basketball following her and twin sister, Hanna, originally planning to skip their last year of eligibility. And now we know where Cavinder will be playing: TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. She revealed the news Monday.

“The last rodeo #committed,” Cavinder captioned her Instagram announcement.

It’s rumored that Cavinder is dating Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, so with TCU in Fort Worth, it could make sense (Ew). The rumors of Cavinder and Ferguson dating started back in September, according to the New York Post.

The Cavinder twins, who became social media sensations, started their college basketball careers at Fresno State before eventually transferring over to Miami, where they would help the Hurricanes clinch an Elite Eight berth.

What a traitor, man.

As you guys know, I’m a University of Miami loyalist, so I consider this to be a completely traitorous act by Haley Cavinder. And all of this possibly over a damn dude that you most likely won’t be with three months from now?!

You left this…

Ladies and gentlemen … the ignorance is absolutely stunning.

I can’t wait until the break up. I’ll be pointing and laughing just like I will when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce break up. (RELATED: Michael Malone Reportedly Agrees To A Bank-Breaking Extension With Denver, And It Is Much-Deserved To Say The Least)

Lord have mercy, the frauds out here…