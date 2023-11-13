Kevin Turen Dies At 44

Kevin Turen, producer of “Euphoria,” has died at the age of 44.

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been shared at this time. Turen’s passing leaves the cast and crew of “Euphoria” reeling. They recently suffered the loss of famous actor Angus Cloud on July 31. A Penske Media Corporation spokesperson confirmed Turen’s death, and the company’s CEO, Jay Penske, released a statement.

Kevin Turen, a producer on the hit HBO series “Euphoria,” has passed away at the age of 44. Turen was also known for his work on the film “The Idol.” Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Turen’s greatest passion was his family and friends. He was proud of his children and… pic.twitter.com/kS2Js5KpAs — Marcel (@MarcelBur99) November 13, 2023

“Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends,” Penske said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He went on to describe characteristics of the actor fans may not have known about by watching him on television.

“He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world,” he said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss.”

Penske was also Turen’s very close friend.

Kevin Turen, producer for ‘EUPHORIA’, ‘PEARL’ and ‘THE IDOL’, has sadly passed away at age 44. Rest in Peace. #Euphoria #TheIdol Source: https://t.co/5ZlqkM1GRx pic.twitter.com/uENVw4Ko3e — Sammon News (@SammonNews) November 13, 2023

Turen, alongside Sam and Ashley Levinson, co-founded Little Lamb Productions, who produced the hit HBO drama, “Euphoria.” The show was honored with 25 Emmy nominations, and took home 9 awards, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Turen’s long list of production achievements include “The Idol,” the 2020 feature film “Pieces of a Woman,” slasher film “X,” “Pearl” and “MaXXXine.”(RELATED: Angus Cloud’s Mother Shares Heart-Wrenching Details About Finding Him Dead)

There was no information provided about how Turen passed away, or where he was found. Results of an autopsy may be collected and shared at a later time.