‘Too Dark For Me’: Jacob Elordi Reveals The Massive Role He Declined To Audition For Before Playing Elvis

Jacob Elordi revealed there was one particular role he turned down before he auditioned for “Elvis,” and his response may shock you.

In Elordi’s recent interview with GQ, he said he was propositioned to play a prominent role in a blockbuster movie, but he felt it was “too dark” for his liking. The role he refused to audition for was Superman.

“Well, they asked me to read for Superman,” he said. “That was immediately, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s too much. That’s too dark for me,” he told GQ.

The actor noted the plot of the film was a step too far from his comfort zone and admitted superhero roles in general aren’t ideal for him.

“I’ve always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me. ‘Anything can happen!’ And obviously, anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don’t see myself having any interest in that,” he told GQ.

Elordi said he doesn’t connect to superhero characters on any level.

“I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies,” he said. (RELATED: ‘Priscilla’ Actor Reveals The Insane Diet He Followed To Play The King Of Rock And Roll)

While he appreciates the context and the portrayal of superhero characters in film, this is the one type of persona that is simply just not for him.

Elordi currently stars as Elvis Presley in the new movie, “Priscilla,” which was released to the public November 3.