College Student Allegedly Stabs Four People On Campus

Police arrested a Louisiana Tech University student for allegedly stabbing four individuals Monday near the campus’ recreation center, Ruston Leader reported.

Police took 23-year-old Jacoby Johnson into custody following the alleged stabbings that occurred while students exited morning classes. Law enforcement reportedly arrested the suspect without incident. The suspect is currently receiving treatment at Northern Louisiana Medical Center (NLMC) for injuries stemming from his alleged attack, according to Ruston Leader.

BREAKING NEWS: A violent incident occurred at Louisiana Tech’s Lambright Sports & Wellness Center on campus Monday. According to Ruston police, a suspect is in custody. Multiple victims of an apparent stabbing, two have been air lifted by helicopter to Shreveport hospitals. pic.twitter.com/8gP6moBYTA — Ruston Daily Leader (@RustonLeader) November 13, 2023

The university reportedly confirmed four victims: two were taken to NLMC, one was airlifted to Shreveport for medical attention and one refused treatment. As of Monday morning, one victim was in critical condition, while two others were in stable but serious condition., the outlet noted.

Three of the victims were not affiliated with Louisiana Tech University, according to Ruston Leader. (RELATED: Students At California College Told To Shelter In Place After Third Stabbing In A Week)

“This appears to be a random act of violence,” the school said in a statement. “Ruston Police Department and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with scene control and evidence collection.”

“It sounds like he ran up behind them and surprised them,” Louisiana Tech Police Chief Randal Hermes said, according to Ruston Leader.