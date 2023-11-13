‘I Was Like His Priest’: Paul McCartney Reveals John Lennon’s Worries Before He Died

In a recent episode of his iHeart Radio podcast, “McCartney: A Life in Lyrics,” Paul McCartney revealed some of his discussions with Beatles bandmate John Lennon.

McCartney shared in the podcast that Lennon, who was killed outside his New York City apartment in 1980 at the age of 40, expressed concerns about how he would be remembered after his death. McCartney reassured him of his greatness and his already established musical legacy.

“I remember him saying to me, ‘Paul, I worry about how people are going to remember me when I die,’ and it kind of shocked me. I said, ‘OK, hold on, just hold it right there. People are going to think you were great, you’ve already done enough work to demonstrate that,'” the 81-year-old musician recounted.

“I was like his priest. Often I’d have to say, ‘My son, you’re great, don’t worry about it,’ and he would take it. It would make him feel better.”

In the podcast episode, McCartney also shared he’s always worked well with Lennon. Despite blaming the late musician for The Beatles’ split, McCartney fondly remembers their time together, describing their collaboration as “miraculous,” noting the ease and synergy of their work together.

“Now I’m conscious that I don’t have him, very much. And you know, often we’ll sort of refer to, ‘What would John say to this? Is this too soppy? He would’ve said, ‘Da da da,’ so I’ll change it,” he said. “But my songs have to reflect me, and you don’t have this opposing element so much. I have to do that myself these days.”