‘You Can Suck My A**!’: Billie Eilish Opens Up About Being ‘Sexualized’ By Media As A Teen

Famous singer Billie Eilish spoke out about being sexualized by the media when she became famous as a teen, and lashed out at double standards in the industry.

The singer is as famous for her oversized, baggy clothing as she is for her impeccable voice. She candidly discussed her fashion choice, and how challenging it was for her to come to terms with being over-sexualized during the early stages of her fame.

“I wasn’t trying to have people not sexualize me,” she said. “But I didn’t want people to have access to my body, even visually. I wasn’t strong enough and secure enough to show it,” Eilish told Variety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Eilish described the challenges she faced being in the spotlight at a young age.

“If I had shown it at that time, I would have been completely devastated if people had said anything,” she said.

She expressed her vulnerability about body image in context with the vulnerability of being showcased on stage.

“Maybe my not really caring about being sexualized is because I’ve never felt desired or desirable, Eilish said.

“I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine,” she continued.

Eilish has transformed out of her baggy clothing and has been open to more feminine fashions as of late. She explained that this was a learned process and not one that came naturally to her. (RELATED: ‘I Have Impending-Doom Feelings Most Of The Day’: Billie Eilish Says Fame Takes A Huge Toll On Her)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

The star admitted she was aware she would gain instant spotlight in the headlines when she wore more revealing, tight-fitting clothing, and that heightened her body image awareness and sensitivity.

“I have big boobs. I’ve had big boobs since I was nine years old, and that’s just the way I am. That’s how I look,” Eilish told Variety, referring to an incident where she wore a tank top, instead of her usual baggy clothing, at the age of 16. “You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualize you?’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

“You can suck my ass! I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes. Fuck you!” Eilish said.

The famous artist vented about he double standard that exists not just in Hollywood, but in the world as a whole.

“Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies. If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool. If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it! Everybody’s happy with it,” she said.