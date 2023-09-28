‘I Have Impending-Doom Feelings Most Of The Day’: Billie Eilish Says Fame Takes A Huge Toll On Her

Billie Eilish revealed she has struggled to cope with lack of privacy amid her rise to fame and superstardom during a recent interview with Allure.

Eilish tried to summarize what it was like for her to live a life under constant scrutiny by the press, and under the microscope of millions of fans across the globe.

“It’s wild,” she said.

She admitted she would love to hide from the pressures of fame.

“All the time. But I can do that,” Eilish said, according to Allure. “For a while. I have impending-doom feelings most of the day. When I think too much about it, how I can never have privacy again, it’s enough to make you want to do all sorts of crazy things.”

Eilish candidly discussed the pain involved in dealing with fame, behind the scenes. She suggested that what appears to be a glamorous lifestyle isn’t always so pleasant for the star.

“That’s the thing about diving into the hurt — I don’t need to do that,” she said, as she described her struggle to cope.

She admitted that she puts honest effort into learning how to make peace with the constant invasions of privacy that are associated with fame.

“I’m starting to do better, but I’ve not been doing so great, to be honest,” she said.

Realizing that this is part of the high cost of fame, Eilish noted.

“But you have to let it go,” she added, according to Allure.

The famous singer went on to explain a powerful moment she experienced during the most random, casual encounter with a stranger.

“There was this moment when I was in Paris, we were driving around, and I was in a bad place. It was not a good time for ol’ Bill. I was not getting better, and didn’t know when I would,” she explained. (RELATED: Supermodel Gigi Hadid Breaks Down In Tears Over The Pressures Of Fame)

“And this motorcycle pulled up next to the car, and this guy’s helmet had a sticker on it that said in all caps, ‘Move on.’”

She explained the power of the moment.

“I was sitting there like, Oh. Message received. I have a really big problem with control,” she said.

“So I’ve been trying to teach myself that there are things out of your control and you have to move on,” she told Allure.