ESPN’s Dick Vitale Announces Vocal Cord Cancer ‘Is Gone,’ Says He Still Needs More Time Before Returning

See you soon, Dickie V!

Dick Vitale— a Hall of Fame college basketball analyst for ESPN — announced Monday that his vocal cord cancer is “gone;” however, he still needs time to recover before returning to his post.

“While I’m disappointed with the latest developments, I remain hopeful,” Vitale, 84, said in a statement via ESPN. “The cancer is gone, which is amazing news, yet the impact of the treatments has taken its toll on my voice and requires more healing.” (RELATED: Haley Cavinder Reveals She’s Headed To TCU To Play College Basketball)

Being diagnosed with cancer back in July and undergoing radiation treatments, Vitale was issued orders to rest his voice for months to recover. Dickie V. reportedly had plans to return in November, but they were nixed by Dr. Steven Zeitels at Massachusetts General Hospital, who told Vitale to give his vocal cords even more time to relax.

There is no set date for Vitale’s return at the time of writing.

ESPN college basketball analyst @DickieV provides an update on his health “The cancer is gone, which is amazing news, yet the impact of the treatments has taken its toll on my voice & requires more healing.” Details: https://t.co/d6kJLljgxf pic.twitter.com/pFOejEmQgK — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 13, 2023

I’ve watched a solid amount of college basketball since the season started, and I can tell you it just isn’t the same without Dickie V. in some of these games.

Hurry up and recover, king, because the sport is in dire need of that legendary voice!