Mika Brzezinski Says She Is ‘Gonna Lose It’ Over People Raising Concerns About Biden’s Age

“Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski raged Tuesday against people continually raising concerns about President Joe Biden’s age.

Several Democratic voters and prominent liberals have expressed their preference for a different nominee in the 2024 election mainly due to Biden’s age. The “Morning Joe” panel brushed off any worries the public has about the 80-year-old president’s age, who will turn 81 on November 20.

“He has brought NATO together, and he has brought the world together. And the thing is, this is the most frustrating. I’m gonna lose it, literally. I’m gonna lose it,” Brzezinski said. “Like, they bring up his age. You bring up his age. He’s 80 years old. He makes jokes about his age. And yet he’s working on every level, foreign and domestically, and are you making the argument, is one making the argument, ‘oh, he’s 80, therefore, a voter is gonna vote for Donald Trump?’ Like, that’s the choice? No!”

Host Joe Scarborough then pointed out former President Donald Trump is 77 years old and accused him of spending his time “watching cable news” during his presidency. (RELATED: ‘The View’s’ Alyssa Farah Griffin Visibly Angers Co-Hosts For Implying Biden Is Too Old For Office)

“By the way, Donald Trump is 77 and — ” Scarborough began.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Brzezinski interrupted.

“Even when he was in office, he had executive time where he just sat off the room —” Scarborough continued.

“It’s a false choice!” Brzezinski again interrupted.

“In the Oval Office and he would watch cable news around the clock, where Biden is working around the clock on foreign policy and he’s giving —” Scarborough said.

“Biden’s 80. Donald Trump says veterans are losers. Biden’s 80. Donald Trump steals nuclear documents. Biden’s 80. Donald Trump calls countries ‘s-hole’ countries. Biden’s 80. Trump’s a racist. I mean, come on!” Brzezinski said.

Scarborough praised Biden for overseeing the “largest expansion of NATO” in the history of the U.S. at his age. He said the Israeli people trust Biden more than their own president, Benjamin Netanyahu.

A poll released Monday by the Wall Street Journal found a vast majority of Americans, 73%, believe Biden is “too old” to serve as the Commander-in-Chief for another term. A Yahoo/YouGov poll from March found two-thirds of Americans believe Biden is unfit to run due to this age. A recent poll conducted by The Associated Press and NORC found 69% of Democrats believe the president is too old to govern effectively.

Several Democrats and prominent liberals have called on Biden to retire and allow a “new generation of leadership” to take over. CNN’s David Axelrod suggested it may not be “wise” for Biden to remain in the race given recent polling being in Trump’s favor. Democratic Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, who is now challenging Biden in the primary, said Biden should not run in 2024 and called for a “generational change.”