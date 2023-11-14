‘Wash ‘Em Every Once In A While’: Patrick Mahomes Disgustingly Reveals He Wears The Same Underwear Every Game

Ew … just imagine the smell.

Playing in over 100 games in his NFL career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a certified veteran, and there’s something … special? Weird? … about those 100+ games: He’s worn the same lucky pair of underwear for every single one of them.

I’m not kidding you. The two-time Super Bowl champion has donned the same pair of undies since his rookie year, meaning my man has worn the same tighty whities (or in his case, tighty reddies) for six years now — and only cleans them on occasion.

Mahomes, who is currently 28 years old, admitted the factoid while appearing on “Manningcast” with Peyton and Eli during “Monday Night Football.” The story Chad Henne told — the story that blew the lid off this entire thing — got brought up, and that’s what forced Mahomes to confirm his lucky red drawers.

“First, my wife Brittany got them for me. So I’m not throwing y’all down, but I have to wear them,” Mahomes said. “At the same time, I threw them on that first season. We had a pretty good season that season. I only wear ’em for game day though so they’re not too worn down.”

“I wash ’em every once in a while at least. If we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash ’em. I gotta keep it rollin’.”

I mean … I can’t blame Patrick Mahomes for being superstitious here. After all, the man has two Super Bowl rings, so it’s hard to debate his logic. But how often is “once in a while” in terms of washing it?

I’m just imagining a bad smell, and I don’t like it.