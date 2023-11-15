AB-InBev Executive To Resign After Anti-American Beer Giant Continues To Spiral Down A Never-Ending Black Hole: REPORT

Hahahahahaha … HA!

The United States chief marketing officer of Anheuser-Busch InBev is resigning following the anti-American beer giant reporting a massive drop in their sales, resulting from the Dylan Mulvaney marketing crisis the company set off back in April. Months later, and the company is still feeling the pain in a big way.

Anheuser-Busch announced in a Wednesday statement via CNN that Benoit Garbe, who is the brand’s chief marketing officer here in America, “will be resigning at the end of the year in order to embark on a new chapter in his career.” (RELATED: AB InBev’s US Sales Tank More Than 13% In Latest Quarter After Dylan Mulvaney Disaster: REPORT)

Garbe has been AB-InBev’s CMO for a little more than two years, according to his LinkedIn. After the official resignation of Garbe, U.S. chief commercial officer Kyle Norrington will be taking over as the head of the marketing department, according to the company, via CNN.

Anheuser-Busch InBev reported a more than 13.5 percent decline in third-quarter revenue in the United States.

AB InBev US CMO Benoit Garbe to resign as Bud Light still struggles. https://t.co/sq9e6XymLV — Ad Age (@adage) November 15, 2023

This is so great, man. And right after Dana White was running his mouth defending Bud Light.

Dana White explains why he partnered with Bud Light & says he’s the furthest thing from a sell out pic.twitter.com/d4huJ904mi — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) November 14, 2023

“They’re exactly who I want to be with right now.” Oh, I bet.

It’s easy to be with somebody when they’re giving you millions upon millions … upon millions … of dollars.

Where’s my check, Anheuser-Busch?

Until then, I don’t have one single nice word to say about those frauds, but whatever, Dana … get that money, boo boo.