Video Shows Father And Son’s Hilarious Reactions To NHL Singer Getting Anthem’s Words Totally Mixed Up

A singer botched the lyrics of Canada’s national anthem, “O Canada,” during a hockey game Tuesday night between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres maintained their tradition of playing the Canadian national anthem. However, the tradition that night took an unexpected turn as Christian Kramer, the singer performing at Buffalo’s Key Bank Center, experienced a momentary lapse while singing the Canadian national anthem, according to the Daily Mail.

Kramer seemed to have difficulty with the lyrics in the second verse of the anthem, which usually goes, “With glowing hearts we see thee rise, the true North strong and free / From far and wide, O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.”

He deviated from the original lyrics, leading to him improvising a part of the verse. As he was performing, people at the Key Bank Center were confused, including a father and son in the audience. The pair had a hilarious reaction to it, which was captured on video. The footage saw them in the crowd, exchanging confused glances as they quickly realized the mistake in the anthem’s lyrics. (RELATED: Security Hilariously Stopped NHL Star From Entering ‘Restricted Area’ Because They Didn’t Recognize Him: REPORT)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TSN (@tsn_official)

The incident made headlines beyond the match itself, as the video featuring the father and son was uploaded across several social media platforms. NHL fans found it hilarious. One user said, “The look on that kid is priceless.” Another commenter said, “The impromptu duet of confusion between father and son was the true anthem performance today.”

While other fans found the pair cute, some commenters expressed sympathy for the singer. One user said, “You can hear that he knew he was going wrong. I’ve mixed up the same line once. It was only in front of about 3000 people.”