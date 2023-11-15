Cop Goes Viral For Hilarious Traffic Stops, Pro-Drug Perspectives And More

A Pinal County sheriff recently became a YouTube sensation, sharing some of his traffic stops and more with the world.

Deputy Sheriff Frank Sloup, 45, is the star of “Fridays with Frank,” a show from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office’s official YouTube channel. Sloup cruises the streets of his county in a department-issued, unmarked Dodge Charger, and spends his time pulling over speeders, stoners and other offenders. And his approach to the job seems like the perfect balance of informative and hilarious.

And even though Sloup sticks to the word of the law, he’s not always as straight-edge as you’d imagine. On the topic of cannabis, Sloup recently told the “Green to Blue” podcast he believes cannabis and law enforcement have a place together.

“My sister’s a giant cannabis user for years. She’s absolutely awesome. You can be super pro-law enforcement and a cannabis user,” Sloup said. “Those two can exist on the same plane. I talk about drugs all the time, and I say I love drugs. I’m not using them, but man I sure play with people who are using them.” Sloup doesn’t inhale himself, though.

Mrs. Sloup senior often rides along with her son, too, which are some of the funniest episodes. (RELATED: Investigation Underway After ‘Extraordinary’ UFO Spotted Over Del Rio, Cops Say)

And if Pinal County is ringing a bell, that’s probably because it’s the home of Senate candidate Sheriff Mark Lamb, who many of you may have seen interviewed on any number of television or radio shows. Lamb is currently challenging incumbent Independent state Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for the seat, should she run again in 2024.