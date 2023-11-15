‘Get The F*ck Off Me! I Am Being Human Trafficked!’: Woman Goes On Wild Tirade During Flight

This is outright bananas!

Video making the rounds online shows a woman on a flight from New York screaming that she was “being human trafficked” while attendants tried to get the scene under control.

The incident took place on a Southwest plane that was headed to Kansas City, according to the Daily Mail.

“Get the fuck off me! I am being trafficked! I am being human trafficked! Leave me alone!” yelled the woman while having a bit of a scuffle with the flight attendants. “They’re trying to put stuff on me! Get off! Get the fuck off!”

Then, the woman’s tirade takes an even weirder turn.

“If they have your family hostage don’t believe it — they use fucking emotional manipulation! This is not real!” she yells.

WATCH:

Hell of a video, for sure. The “that motherfucker is not real” lady has nothing on this.

But here’s the thing: I’ve been noticing the press just easily dismissing this whole thing as some “crazy lady,” but what if she’s telling the truth here? What if she’s making a scene on purpose to get arrested to take her away from her alleged human trafficker?

It’s a wacky world, man. Something like that could easily be going down.

Now don’t get me wrong, this could be a simple case of some rando losing her marbles, but just keep it under consideration that this woman could very well be telling the truth. (RELATED: I Lost So Many Brain Cells Watching This — As A Matter Of Fact, What The Hell Did I Just Watch?)

Human trafficking is a real thing, and happens every day.

I’m gonna put this story on the shelf until I know more.