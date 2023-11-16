Dana Carvey’s Son Found Dead In Locked Bathroom: REPORT

Dex Carvey, the eldest son of famous comedian Dana Carvey, has reportedly died at the age of 32.

Law enforcement sources said they responded to an urgent call for help from Dex’s girlfriend, and rushed to a Los Angeles-area home at 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, TMZ reported Thursday. Dex was reportedly found locked in a bathroom and unresponsive, per the outlet.

Sources close to the matter said first responders attempted to revive Dex, but in spite of their best efforts, they were unable to do so, the outlet reported. Dex was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TMZ. His exact cause of death has not been reported at this time, though a toxicology report has been ordered, the outlet noted.

Dex and his famous father, Dana, shared a close bond, with Dex following in his father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in comedy.

Dex opened for Dana’s Netflix special, “Straight White Male,” performing a six-minute set that covered a number of topics, including his famous father. (RELATED: ‘Euphoria’ Producer Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency Behind The Wheel: REPORT)

Dana has one other son named Thomas, who has also dabbled in the world of comedy.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum has not issued a public comment regarding his son’s death at this time.

This story continues to develop.