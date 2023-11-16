Entertainment

‘Euphoria’ Producer Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency Behind The Wheel: REPORT

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Kevin Turen, famous producer of the hit series “Euphoria,” reportedly suffered a medical emergency while driving with his young son, resulting in his death.

Turen’s father, Edward Turen, and his close friend Michael Heller provided more information about the sudden passing of the 44-year-old producer, explaining that he was driving his 10-year-old son home from a tennis tournament on Sunday when he suffered a medical crisis, according to TMZ.

Turen was driving a Tesla, and had set the car to autopilot prior to the health issue arising, the outlet noted. Edward and Heller said that Turen’s young son managed to navigate the vehicle to the side of the freeway in California, and proceeded to dial 911 for assistance, per TMZ.

First aid responders rushed to the scene and quickly transported Turen to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the outlet.

Heller and Edward insist that drugs and alcohol were not a factor, but officials are still investigating the matter, and have not yet declared an official cause of death, TMZ noted.

Turen co-founded Little Lamb Productions, the studio that produced the hit HBO drama “Euphoria.” The show proved to be a huge success, and was honored with 25 Emmy nominations, taking home nine awards. (RELATED: Video Shows Adam Sandler Guiding Medics To Fan In Distress After Abruptly Stopping Show)

Turen’s long list of production credits include “The Idol,” the 2020 feature film “Pieces of a Woman,” slasher film “X,” “Pearl” and “MaXXXine,” among many others. 