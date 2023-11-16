Dem Rep Speaks Out About Violent Riot Outside DNC Headquarters That Left Cops Injured

Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman of California said Thursday that protesters who clashed with police outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) were seeking “attention” following a major pro-Israel rally.

Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked entrances to the DNC headquarters late Wednesday evening, injuring six police officers. The protesters were demanding a cease-fire in Gaza as the Israeli Defense Forces carry out military operations in response to the deadly Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. (RELATED: ‘We Need To Have This Debate’: Cartoonist Rips WaPo For Pulling Anti-Hamas Cartoon)

WATCH:



“This was a group of 200 but they felt that by breaking the law and by assaulting police officers, they could get perhaps some portion of the attention that 250,000 or 300,000 people got because they know that violence is a force multiplier when it comes to demonstrations,” Sherman told Fox News host Harris Faulkner.

Officers made one arrest during the violent protest of a protester who allegedly punched a female officer in the face, according to a release by the Capitol Police.

“The Hamas object was to attack and kill as many Israelis as they could, 1200, on October 7th, retreat, regroup, and then do it again. That’s not me speaking, that’s Hamas leadership,” Sherman said. “Others are duped into the idea that somehow a truce that allows Hamas to regroup and retreat. We all want a cease-fire, but the best way to get a cease-fire is for Hamas to release its hostages and disarm. Then the killing and the terrible scenes from Gaza can stop.”

Nearly 300,o00 people attended a pro-Israel rally in Washington, D.C., Wednesday.

“There is a lot that goes with this job. It is clear that these demonstrators are opposed to the efforts of the DCCC to elect Democrats,” Sherman added. “They’ll tell you that they’re not trying to help Republicans and obviously, Republicans don’t want that kind of help. But many of them believe by destroying and defeating the Democratic Party, they can advance their objectives.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.