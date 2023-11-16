REPORT: Judge Grants Billie Eilish Restraining Order To Protect Loved Ones From Alleged Stalker

A judge reportedly granted famous singer Billie Eilish a restraining order against an alleged stalker, Shawn Christopher McIntyre, after the music artist expressed fear for the safety of her and her loved ones.

Eilish alleged that McIntrye had sent hundreds of messages to her and her family members since September, including frightening, detailed threats about killing her brother, Finneas, according to TMZ.

Eilish’s court documents state that McIntyre wrote, “I’m hunting your brother and his friends” and followed up with a voice message threatening to kill Eilish and Finneas, as well as Elon Musk, according to TMZ.

Eilish said she worries “if he is not restrained he will continue his pattern of harassment against all of us, act on his threats, and go to even more extreme lengths to act upon his wild fantasies,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘You Can Suck My A**!’: Billie Eilish Opens Up About Being ‘Sexualized’ By Media As A Teen)

The judge granted the request for legal intervention, according to TMZ. Officials reportedly ordered the 53-year-old McIntyre to remain at least 100 yards away from Eilish, her family and her close friend, Zoe Donahoe. McIntyre is not permitted to contact her on any sort of social media platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Eilish said McIntyre swayed between “disturbing professions of love” toward her and threatening to kill her in cold blood, which prompted her to seek legal assistance in keeping him away from her and her closest family and friends.

She detailed some of the threats she received from McIntyre, including a message that said, “I’m hunting your brother and his friends,” according to TMZ.

The famous singer detailed other threats she alleges McIntyre sent to her.

She said he allegedly wrote, “I’m sorry for what’s going to happen to your brother dude I tried you know what I’m saying I really did try…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Eilish said based on the nature of the messages she has received from him, she has every reason to believe McIntyre would make good on his threats by endangering her or those she cares about.

She claimed McIntyre has previously stalked her outside her home and has attended the property near her family’s home as well. It remains unclear how he has managed to track down all of her personal information.