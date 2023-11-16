‘F You Guys’: Kid Rock Says He Confronted Anheuser-Busch CEO At UFC Fight

Kid Rock and former President Trump apparently confronted November 11 the CEO of Anheuser-Busch at UFC 295 in New York, the rocker revealed to Sean Hannity.

Rock entered Madison Square Garden alongside former President Trump, UFC CEO Dana White and Tucker Carlson.

“I’m standing there with our favorite President,” he told Hannity. “And someone comes over, like ‘The CEO of Anheuser-Busch is standing right behind you.’ So I go over to POTUS. I’m like, ‘Hey that’s the CEO of Anheuser-Busch.’ Trump’s like, ‘You wanna go talk to him?’ I’m like … ‘I do,'” Kid Rock claimed, laughing.

🔥 Kid Rock Says He & Trump Confronted Bud Light’s CEO at the Last UFC Fight “Speaking of that UFC fight, I’m standing there with our favorite president and someone comes over like, ‘The CEO of Anheuser-Busch is standing right behind you.’ So I go to POTUS I’m like, ‘Hey, that’s… pic.twitter.com/Hr9CIgitUo — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 16, 2023

“So me and him go over,” he continued. “We actually had a great conversation. Because if you put this in context, why did this start? It’s like … I told him that night, ‘You signaled to a lot of people like myself, like minded people … put the trans thing aside for a minute, right. But by sending that can to the trans kid, you kind of signaled to us, you support this lifestyle,'” Kid Rock said, referencing the company’s decision to feature transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney on a promotional can of Bud Light.

“And more importantly, like men being in women’s sports, they’re in my granddaughters locker room. Most of us draw a hard line right there,” the Detroit rocker said.

“You know if someone wants to be trans, you know I didn’t rip that kid,” he noted of Mulvaney. “I said, ‘F you guys.’ I didn’t even say boycott or cancel I said ‘F you.’ I said, ‘What are you doing? Injecting yourself into this conversation, these polarizing social issues.’ I was like, ‘You know you could be doing so much more positive stuff, just making us laugh and drink beer.'” (RELATED: Kid Rock Spotted Drinking A Bud Light)

“If someone wants to dress up like a girl, they want to be transgender or whatever, a lot of people fought and died for them to do that. Go for it. We can coexist, you know, in public places. You might not be my first dinner invite, you know what I mean? And I’m probably not yours,” Rock claimed.

He concluded with a direct appeal to the gay and transgender community.

“Be yourself. If you’re cool with me, I’m cool with you. That’s how most people are. But as soon as you bring our kids into this, that’s when you’re gonna bring hatred into it. Leave our freaking kids out of it.”

The musician famously blasted boxes of Bud Lights with an assault rifle in April following the company’s Mulvaney collaboration.