‘Come On Motherf*cker:’ Sammy Hagar Invites Arch Nemesis David Lee Roth To Join In On Upcoming Tour

Red Rocker Sammy Hagar on Tuesday extended an offer to his embattled predecessor from the Van Halen days to join in on his upcoming tour.

During an interview on the “Howard Stern Show,” Hagar announced his upcoming “Best of All Worlds” tour featuring a star-studded line-up … and he also extended an invitation to David Lee Roth, with whom he’s never seen eye to eye, as well as to Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen, to join the band out on the road. This, despite the percussionist allegedly ignoring the Red Rocker time and time again.

Sammy Hagar invites David Lee Roth on tour celebrating Van Halen: ‘Come out and join us’ https://t.co/an8N8okY8b via @SFC_Datebook: — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) November 16, 2023

Hagar told Stern the “Best of All Worlds” tour will predominately feature songs from his Van Hagar-era repertoire, as well as some early Van Halen tracks Roth sang on. (RELATED: ‘Doesn’t Exist Anymore:’ Son Of Eddie Van Halen Says His Dad’s Band Is Effectively Over)

Hagar said “we’re going to invite every musician in every town” while the band goes city to city.

“If Alex Van Halen wants to jump out … if David Lee Roth wants to come out and join us — come on motherfucker, you are welcome,” Hagar exclaimed on SiriusXM radio.

“Are there any odds that Alex Van Halen would show up on your tour and maybe join this celebration of his brother?” Stern asked, referring to Van Halen’s late brother and guitar virtuoso, Eddie Van Halen. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Really Like To Hear People Yelling At Me:’ Rolling Stones Co-Founder Reveals Why He Can’t Stand Rap Music)

“I would hope so,” Hagar said.

“I reach out to Al about once a month for about 5 years now and he doesn’t get back to me.”

Hagar confirmed he’s reached out to Van Halen via phone, voicemail, text and email — but all to no avail, apparently.

Check out @SammyHagar’s performance of “Best of Both Worlds” live on the #SternShow. pic.twitter.com/x0Ai4iDSWp — Stern Show (@sternshow) November 16, 2023

As for Roth, Hagar has a history of ripping him publicly.

“He’s not a fun guy. He doesn’t play well with others. I’m not sure what his problem is,” Hagar said most recently during a podcast hosted by Steve-O, Fox News reported.

“[He] doesn’t care about singing. If he did, he’d take care of his voice, or he’d take voice lessons and get warmed up and do something. The guy sang so bad last time he was doing shows, it was embarrassing,” Hagar added.

The core line-up for the “Best of All Worlds” tour boasts Sammy Hagar, former Van Halen bassist and back-up singer Michael Anthony, six-stringer Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham, the son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, according to Live Nation.