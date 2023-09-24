‘I Don’t Really Like To Hear People Yelling At Me:’ Rolling Stones Co-Founder Reveals Why He Can’t Stand Rap Music

Long-time Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards laid out reasons why newer and contemporary popular genres of music just don’t do it for the 79-year-old rocker.

The Stones co-founder told the Telegraph that he was never really fond of pop music generally speaking, but more specifically is all set with rap music.

Before Richards began to explain his adversity toward these styles of music, he began with a disclaimer, saying “I don’t want to start complaining about pop music.”

For the English super-star, apparently his main quarrel with these styles of music is the fact that chart-topping songs within the aforementioned genres are often produced electronically.

Keith Richards expresses distaste for rap musichttps://t.co/ltiiCiJitp — Jaun News Usa (@jaunnewsusa) September 24, 2023

Richards went on to say that pop music has long been “rubbish.”

“I mean, that’s the point of it. They make it as cheap and as easy as possible and therefore it always sounds the same; there’s very little feel in it. I like to hear music by people playing instruments.” (RELATED: The Rolling Stones Release A Sizzling Hot Music Video Featuring Sydney Sweeney)

Richards also suggested rap music feels a bit combative as if the performers are yelling at the elderly star when he listens to it.

Expanding on hip-hop, the six stringer said “I don’t really like to hear people yelling at me and telling me it’s music, AKA rap. I can get enough of that without ­leaving my house,” according to the outlet.

Keith Richards criticises rap music: “I don’t like to hear people yelling at me” https://t.co/D8o6xbjezx — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) September 24, 2023



The guitarist was rated as the 4th best guitar player of all time, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

The Rolling Stones formed in England back in 1962, American Songwriter reported. (RELATED: ‘Doesn’t Exist Anymore:’ Son Of Famous Rockstar Says His Dad’s Band Is Effectively Over)

Richards has been with the band ever since.