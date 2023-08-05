‘Doesn’t Exist Anymore:’ Son Of Famous Rockstar Says His Dad’s Band Is Effectively Over

Wolfgang Van Halen expressed a disappointing expectation for Van Halen fans by stating the band is effectively no longer.

Ever since the death of guitar goliath Eddie Van Halen, discussions about a possible tribute show have been ongoing, though apparently to no avail. Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, told The Messenger in a Wednesday interview the potential of a Van Halen tribute concert is highly unlikely.

“Dad’s not here, Van Halen doesn’t exist anymore as far as I’m concerned,” the 32-year-old rocker expressed to the outlet.

EXCLUSIVE: Wolfgang Van Halen on Eddie Tribute-Show Rumors: ‘Van Halen Doesn’t Exist Anymore as Far as I’m Concerned’ https://t.co/MK5dSrfshP pic.twitter.com/jBu3ewEseO — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) August 2, 2023

Given there is infighting among the living Van Halen members, Wolfgang stated his live contributions to the 2022 tribute concert for the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, served as a dual tribute to his late father as well as the late percussionist, as he played Van Halen songs at that gig.

“The unfortunate thing in comparison to what Dave Grohl was able to pull off with the Taylor Hawkins tribute, is that the Foo Fighters have a very friendly thing going on,” Wolfgang outlined. (RELATED: ‘F*ck Everyone: Eddie Van Halen’s Son Calls Everyone Who Watches Show About His Father’s ‘Last Hours’ ‘F*ucking Disgusting’)

“There wasn’t a lot of animosity between members to get it done and Van Halen is quite the opposite. I don’t know, maybe it’s just ’80s bands — there’s something about ’80s bands where it was the cool thing to be dicks. But some things just don’t work out and it seems like [a tribute concert] is one of them.” (RELATED: Drummer Got So Furious At Former Bandmate He Allegedly Threw Molotov Cocktail Into His Living Room, Police Say)



Wolfgang Van Halen played bass on the band’s final album, “A Different Kind of Truth,” and also toured extensively with the group.

Going forward, the resurrection of the band Van Halen is not something Wolfgang is “focused on in any way,” according to the outlet.

Instead, Wolfgang is allocating his energy toward his own group, called Mammoth WVH, which is releasing their second album Friday, according to the band website.