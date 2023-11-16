Wild Video Shows Man Snatching Giant Python With Bare Hands To Save His Cats From Being Eaten

This is straight up crazy!

A man in Thailand is being hailed as a hero after he saved his cats from getting eaten by a massive python.

The scene unfolded Tuesday in Bangkok, with footage shared by TMZ showing two cats screaming for their absolute lives as the giant snake into their cage, which alerted the man to run outside and save his feline friends.

Following some wrestling with the python (with his bare hands, mind you), he manages to get a grip on its head and remove his cats from harm’s way.

But that wasn’t the end of the battle. The man continued struggling to pull the snake out of the cat’s crate before finally ripping it away, at which point he reportedly ran off and dumped the snake in a nearby bush.

WATCH:

Talk about a video that immediately destroys your nerves with the cats screaming. You could tell those guys were outright fearing for their lives with the way they were yowling for help.

I’m just glad the guy showed up, because this could have easily gone the other way.

But I do have one bone to pick with the man … you couldn’t kill this thing? (RELATED: Video Shows Florida Police Removing Alligator From Hotel Bathtub)

I know I would have.

Hell, we have professional hunters for these bad boys down here in Florida, and we kill ’em! As we should!

I’m with the one gentleman, they’re beautiful and exotic creatures, but the devastation they cause to the Everglades is unreal.

And I can hear my dad now … “the only good snake is a dead one.”