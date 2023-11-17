Another Disneyland Park Guest Jumps To Death From Parking Structure: REPORT

Police in Anaheim, California, confirmed a 24-year-old man died by suicide Wednesday after jumping off the Pixar Pals parking structure at Disneyland.

Disneyland has long been known as “the happiest place on Earth,” but its reputation has been marred after a third person committed suicide at the amusement park in less than one year, in what appears to be a disturbing trend. All three people committed suicide by jumping from parking structures located in the park, according to TMZ.

Third suicide in less than a year at Disneyland parking garages https://t.co/PHUbjmGE3T — O.C. Register (@ocregister) November 16, 2023

Police arrived at 9:30 p.m. following reports of an individual jumping from the parking garage. The victim, later identified as Jonah Alexander Edwards, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TMZ.

It is not yet clear why Edwards decided to end his life or what prompted him to select this particular location, per TMZ.

While the Anaheim Police Department continues to investigate Edwards’ reported death, the alarming pattern has left many concerned.

Six people have reportedly committed suicide at Disneyland’s parking garage complex since 2010, three of which have occurred since December 2022, according to TMZ. (REPORT: Disney Star Dead At 48 By Apparent Suicide)

Thousands of guests enter and exit the theme park each day by way of Pixar Pals and Mickey & Friends, the two Disneyland parking garages. They are both six-level structures that were designed to accommodate the influx of visitors that flock to the area each day.

The investigation into Edwards’ death continues.