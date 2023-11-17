‘Yellowstone’ Production Schedule Released For 2024. Here’s What We Know

Production for the second half of “Yellowstone” season five will resume in spring 2024, sources revealed Thursday.

Taylor Sheridan officially resumed writing the final episodes of the smash-hit cowboy drama when the writers strike came to a close … though he admitted to taking notes and jotting a few things down during the official strike. This means all production has to do is nail down the shooting locations and ensure all key staffing is done ahead of the springtime melt, sources told TheWrap.

Paramount announced in November that we were only a year away from the final episodes of “Yellowstone” being released. And even though filming is planned, there are still huge questions over whether the show’s leading man, Kevin Costner, will return.

The series has already been cut short by an entire season because of reported disputes between Costner and Sheridan, as well as the overall drama from the Hollywood strikes. It would be so devastating for Costner to quit and leave the series before his time is ready. He owes it to us, the fans, to do the job he committed to and give us an honest ending. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Predicts Horrific Death In Final Episodes)

But even if Costner bails (which would likely irrevocably destroy his reputation and legacy within entertainment), there are at least two or three more shows from the “Yellowstone” universe to look forward to. As soon as “Yellowstone” concludes, we’ll be introduced to “1944,” the next prequel, and “2024,” the next spin-off. Matthew McConaughey is set to star in “2024,” but there’s no information whatsoever on “1944” so far. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as soon as we hear more, though!