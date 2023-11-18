Nick Hogan Arrested On DUI Charges

Nick Hogan, the son of renowned professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, was arrested on DUI charges in Florida Saturday morning, according to TMZ.

Hogan was arrested just before 4 a.m., following his refusal to undergo sobriety tests, though the full specifics of the incident have yet to be disclosed, but authorities will log the incident as a misdemeanor, according to TMZ. He is still in custody, as of Saturday.

This recent arrest is not Hogan’s first encounter with vehicular issues in Florida. Back in 2007, when he was a teenager, Hogan was involved in a serious car accident in the same city. The crash resulted in severe and lasting injuries to his friend, John Graziano, who suffered a significant brain injury, per TMZ.

In the aftermath of the 2007 incident, Hogan faced legal consequences and ultimately served eight months in jail. He had entered a no-contest plea to a charge of reckless driving involving serious bodily injury. It was alleged by police that alcohol was a contributing factor in that crash, TMZ added. (RELATED: REPORT: Dem Lawmaker Arrested On Suspicion Of Drunk Driving)

Hulk Hogan has previously announced that he would stop drinking. During his appearance on comedian Theo Von’s podcast “This Past Weekend,” Hulk Hogan discussed the personal changes he’s made, particularly regarding alcohol, to improve his relationship with his partner, Sky Daily. Hogan reflected on the impact of alcohol on his life, acknowledging its role in the difficulties he has faced, including the breakdown of his two previous marriages.

“I’ve been with my girl Sky for a while, and everything that I’ve ever had happen in my life — both of my two marriages — everything bad that’s ever happened to me had to do with alcohol,” the ex-wrestler said, per the Los Angeles Times.