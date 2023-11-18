‘Our Leader Is A Stupid Person’: Trump Mocks Biden’s Meeting With Xi Jinping, Says ‘Now The Gloves Are Off’

Former President Donald Trump slammed Joe Biden’s recent meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping Saturday at an Iowa rally, stating that “our leader is a stupid person.”

Trump was seen on stage in Fort Dodge, Iowa for a rally just 58 days out from the anticipated Iowa caucus. While speaking, the former president called out “crooked” Biden, stating he looked like he had “absolutely no idea where he was” during a recent meeting with Xi in San Francisco. (RELATED: ‘They Know He’s Going To Lose’: Biden Challenger Calls Out Dems For ‘Dancing Around’ Elections)

The 45th president described President Xi, noting how the press “doesn’t like it” when he says “good things” about the Chinese official. He additionally mimicked Biden being lost on stage as the crowd cheered him on.

“Crooked Joe Biden was in San Francisco for a summit with China looking like he had absolutely no idea where he was, what was happening, what the hell he was supposed to do,” Trump stated. “He walked up with a man who looks like a piece of granite, right?”

“He’s strong, like granite…I know him very well, President Xi of China…these are very smart people. But they’re dealing with very stupid people. Our leader is a stupid person…This is the guy we have keeping us out of nuclear war.”

Trump ROASTS President Biden and his recent visit to San Francisco with China President Xi Jinping pic.twitter.com/8Xn4cOEaQ2 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 18, 2023

Biden has currently been slipping in the hypothetical general election polls between him and Trump, losing six major swing states that he once had in 2020 to the former president, according to a Nov. 10 Morning Consult poll.

Trump continued to compare his four indictments to Alphonse Capone, emphasizing the fact that he has been indicted more times than the notorious gangster who would “kill you immediately.” Since his indictments, Trump stated that the “gloves” were now “off,” calling Biden “the worst president we’ve ever had.” (RELATED: ‘Isn’t Just Republicans’: Fox Guest Breaks Down ‘Big Problems’ Biden Is Facing On All Fronts Ahead Of 2024 Election)

“And by the way, I’ve been indicted more times than Alphonse Capone. He’s the most vicious of all gangsters…He was indicted one time, I was indicted four times. Once I got indicted the first time though, I said now the gloves are off,” Trump stated. “Because out of respect for the office of the presidency – very important – I never hit him this hard. But now I say it. He’s the most incompetent president we’ve ever had.”

In addition to a hypothetical general election, Trump has dominated Republican primary polls for the nomination between him and his six fellow candidates. He currently holds a strong lead for the Iowa primary, standing at an estimated 44.9 percent as of Nov. 16, according to data from FiveThirtyEight.