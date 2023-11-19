Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dies At Age 96

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, has died at age 96, according to an announcement by The Carter Center.

Carter, who served as first lady during her husband’s presidential term from 1977 to 1981, had entered hospice care on Friday following a diagnosis of dementia. She died on Sunday due to complications of old age according to an announcement by The Carter Center, a non-profit organization that she and her husband founded to champion philanthropic causes. (RELATED: Former President Jimmy Carter Enters Hospice Care)

Carter and her husband were the longest-living presidential couple, having been married for 77 years. Jimmy Carter also entered hospice care on Feb. 18.

Our co-founder, former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia. For more information: https://t.co/82bHoZQvkk pic.twitter.com/2exvnQdtab — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 19, 2023

Carter died in Plains, Georgia, where she lived. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.