Los Angeles Chargers’ Joey Bosa Suffers Serious Foot Injury, Gets Carted Off Field While In Tears

Horrible news for Chargers fans!

Joey Bosa, who is a superstar pass rusher for the Los Angeles Chargers, suffered a foot injury Sunday that was so serious he had to be carted off the field. Bosa’s injury went down less than five minutes into the Chargers’ contest taking on the Green Bay Packers.

While rushing the quarterback on a routine play, Bosa appeared to get injured. Though he was able to limp off the field under his own power, he was in clear pain.

Examined on the sidelines, Bosa was later carted back to the locker room, and while leaving the field, he was in tears.

Originally, Los Angeles listed Bosa as questionable as far as a return was concerned, but he was later downgraded to out because of the foot injury.

WATCH:

Heartbreaking scenes as Joey Bosa is carted off the field in tears. pic.twitter.com/AJD1zYBLp0 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 19, 2023

Man, I swear the Chargers are one of those organizations that can never catch a break. It doesn’t matter if you have them in San Diego or Los Angeles, their streak of bad luck continues.

Last season, they managed to make it into the playoffs, and this year, they’re trying to repeat the same feat obviously, but things have gotten off to a bad start with the team hovering around .500.

Rough, just rough. I feel for you, Chargers fans. I really do.

But that’s the life of an NFL fan.