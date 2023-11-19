Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Facing Suspension ‘For The Bulk Of The 2024 Season’ — Will He Flee To The NFL?

We all know Jim wants to be back in the NFL, but what a brutal way to potentially get there.

The younger Harbaugh is in deep ish, and if he decides to stay at his post as the head coach of the University of Michigan football program, he could possibly be banned from the games “for the bulk of the 2024 season.”

After inching out a win Saturday against Maryland, Michigan has now brought themselves to an undefeated 11-0 record headed into the rivalry contest against Ohio State. Due to his three-game suspension by the Big Ten, Harbaugh has missed the last two, and will be forced to sit out the game against the Buckeyes as well.

The ol’ ball coach was hit with his suspension for ex-staffer Conor Stalions running a CIA-level operation to cheat football games, with the sign-stealing saga being at the centerpiece. (RELATED: Is This An Admission Of Guilt? Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Accepts 3-Game Suspension From Big Ten)

With a suspension already being handed down, it appears that the investigation from the Big Ten is over, but when it comes to the NCAA, that ship is still at the dock. Prior, Harbaugh was being investigated by the NCAA for COVID-19 pandemic-related recruiting violations, which left Harbaugh banned for the first three games of the 2023 campaign. And now with the four-letter institution into Michigan’s sign-stealing fiasco?

They’re looking to absolutely cream Harbaugh, according to Bruce Feldman.

“It would not be surprising if Jim Harbaugh, if he’s still the coach at Michigan, could be suspended for the bulk of the 2024 season, I’m told,” Feldman said Saturday on FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff.”



Grab your popcorn, ladies and gentlemen! It’s on!