Bodies Hit The Floor During Royal Rumble-Style Brawl Between Cowboys And Chargers Fans

Let the bodies hit the floor, let the bodies hit the floor, let the bodies hit the floor, let the bodies hit the … FLOOOOR!

That’s exactly what happened during “Monday Night Football” between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, as a pregame brawl between the two teams spilled over into their fan bases.

And we’re not just talking about your average fan brawl here, ladies and gentlemen. We’re highlighting pure chaos, with violence breaking out not just between two, four or six fans, but rather a crapload — like WWE Royal Rumble-style.

Yeah, like that, just not as cool.

We had molly whops left and right with bodies hitting the floor all over the place, just like the song.

Just check out this utter insanity.

WATCH:

Cowboys vs chargers lol 🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/T12VunMEmt — Eric Macedo (@EricMcflyy7) October 17, 2023

I’m starting to get a bit worried all of these fights are gonna ruin NFL games for the rest of us fans.

My wife was over here bringing up how the league might get to the point of just banning the fans, and though I have a hard time seeing them going to that extreme, I can’t lie … the fact she thinks that has my football fandom SHOOK!

Like, the NFL has to do something about all of these fights eventually, right? So what would they do?

Ban alcohol?

That’s another terrifying thought.

I guess they could up security, but are there enough resources? (RELATED: Dude Gets Straight Up KO’d In Fight Between Chicago Bears Fans)

As much as I love the popcorn content, it’s making me ask too many questions I don’t like, and as much as I would hate to see this glorious popcorn content go, I’m afraid it’s gonna ruin it for the rest of us.

CUT IT OUT, PEOPLE! Or at the very least, minimize it. I like that plan better.

I DON’T WANT BEER BANS!