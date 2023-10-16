Dallas Cowboys And Los Angeles Chargers Throw Haymakers In ‘Monday Night Football’ Brawl

IT’S ON!

The “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers was scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. ET start time, but neither team had any interest in waiting, brawling in a pregame fight that saw the two sides throw haymakers at each other at SoFi Stadium.

Things kicked off when Chargers defensive backs were running drills, eventually being interrupted by Cowboys players when they crossed into them. Then, Dallas defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Los Angeles safety Dean Marlowe started chirpin’ at each other, which escalated into an all-out brawl when tensions hit a boiling point.

Video shows Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. appearing to throw a punch at Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, knocking off Ekeler’s helmet. And from there, all hell broke loose.

WATCH:

The Cowboys and Chargers got into it ahead of #MNF 😳 pic.twitter.com/0y7dVEjsWF — ESPN (@espn) October 16, 2023

Here are some other clips of the pre-MNF battle:

Just had a pregame fight between the Cowboys and Chargers pic.twitter.com/GOqRdYOmMH — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 16, 2023

We’ve got a pregame Monday Night Football skirmish between the Chargers and Cowboys. Cowboys were running onto the field and a few Chargers cut them off. pic.twitter.com/HIzUMgdHJ6 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) October 16, 2023

I’m loving this aggression that we’re seeing in the NFL!

From Sunday’s games, I covered brawls that happened in the San Francisco 49ers-Cleveland Browns contest and the square off between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills, and now here we are with one from Monday night between the Cowboys and Chargers.

Just beautiful, man. And we thought these boys were getting soft… (RELATED: Dude Gets Straight Up KO’d In Fight Between Chicago Bears Fans)

LONG LIVE FOOTBALL!