Suzanne Shepherd Dead At 89

Suzanne Shepherd, renowned actress for her roles in “Goodfellas” and television hit “The Sopranos,” died at the age of 89, The Sun reported Saturday.

Shepherd’s death was confirmed by her granddaughter, however, the family did not disclose the cause of death or offer further information, per The Sun. The actress left behind a legacy in the entertainment industry that spans three decades in both film and television. She was revered for her ability to bring complex maternal characters to life. She was widely known for her portrayal of Karen Hill’s mother in Martin Scorsese‘s “Goodfellas.” Her role in “The Sopranos” as Mary DeAngelis, mother to Edie Falco’s Carmela Soprano, further cemented her status in the industry. (RELATED: ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ Actor Paul Sorvino Dead At 83)

This talent for portraying motherly figures earned her the affectionate moniker of “the go-to mother actress” among fans, The Sun reported. Her journey in the entertainment industry started with her role as Aunt Tweedy in 1988’s “Mystic Pizza.” Shepherd’s versatility was evident in her diverse filmography, including performances in “Requiem for a Dream,” “Uncle Buck,” and “Lolita.” Television also showcased her talents, with appearances in series like “Law & Order” and “Blue Bloods.” Her most recent role was in “The Performance,” where she played the character Tess, per Deadline.

Beyond the screen, Shepherd’s influence extended into the realms of theater and education. She directed numerous productions across the country and imparted her knowledge as an acting coach from her New York studio. Her educational contributions will soon be highlighted in an upcoming documentary, “A Gift of Fire.”