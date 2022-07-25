‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ Actor Paul Sorvino Dead At 83

“Goodfellas” and “Law & Order” actor Paul Sorvino died Monday in Florida. He was 83.

Sorvino passed away of natural causes at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, his publicist Roger Neal told The Associated Press (AP).

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” Sorvino’s wife, Dee Dee, said in a statement, according to the AP.

Dee Dee said she was “completely devastated” by Sorvino’s death in an Instagram post.

“I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken.”

Sorvino is perhaps best known for his role as Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” and appeared in 31 episodes of “Law & Order.” Sorvino also had roles in “The Firm,” “Nixon,” “The Panic in Needle Park” and “The Gambler,” among others. (RELATED: Ray Liotta Dead At 67)

BREAKING: Paul Sorvino, best known for starring in “Goodfellas” and “Law & Order,” has passed away. He was 83. https://t.co/YRnNhktlij pic.twitter.com/7duORP636e — ABC News (@ABC) July 25, 2022

Sorvino’s daughter, Mira was one of many women who alleged sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein. Sorvino told TMZ had he known about Weinstein, the disgraced producer “would not be walking. He’d be in a wheelchair.”