HBO Max Offers First Look At ‘The Sopranos’ Prequel Along With Entire 2021 Slate

HBO Max released a sizzle reel for all of the movies to be released in 2021 including a first look at “The Sopranos” prequel Wednesday.

The sizzle reel was released as part of the announcement that all Warner Bros. movies released in 2021 would be available to stream on HBO Max for free to subscribers on the same day as the movie theater premiere.

WATCH:

The sizzle reel showed a glimpse of the “Sopranos” prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark” as well as a few other movies including “Suicide Squad 2,” “Mortal Kombat” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.” (RELATED: Release Of ‘The Sopranos’ Prequel Postponed Due To Coronavirus)

When you really think about it, HBO Max is about to make a killing off of this. It’s only $14.99 a month and you get access to everything that is already on the streaming service, plus you’d get access to these new releases on the same day they land in theaters.

Variety reported that the release of “Wonder Woman: 1984” on the streaming site helped HBO Max hit its subscriber goal in the fourth quarter two years ahead of schedule.

The coronavirus really did change everything.

The biggest movie out of the group is probably “The Sopranos” prequel. The film was supposed to be released in 2020, but was pushed back to September of 2021.