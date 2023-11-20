BLM Co-Founder Warns Key Voters Won’t Show Up For Dems In 2024 Without ‘Improvements’

Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza warned that black voters might stay home during the 2024 election if the Biden administration doesn’t start delivering tangible “improvements.”

Garza, who spearheaded a new polling venture called the Black Census Project, told MSNBC host Joy Reid on Monday that black Americans are lagging behind on important issues. (RELATED: Al Sharpton Warns Biden Admin They Need To Take Black Voters Leaving Dems Seriously)

“What black voters care about are the things that most Americans care about. We care about making sure that we can put food on our tables and keep a roof over our head. We care about making sure that we can make it home at night, even if we are stopped by police in a traffic stop,” she said.

Garza added that black history is “not being taught” in schools and that black communities are suffering from high levels of gun violence. She lamented that these issues are only talked about when they impact white communities.

“This is gonna be very important in 2024 when we say, what’s gonna turn black voters out to the polls? What’s gonna get black voters to take a stand?” she added. “It’s taking action on the issue that we care about.”

Garza said that if black voters don’t start seeing “victories and improvements” from the Biden administration, then “we are going to see not black voters vote for Republicans, that’s not what this data shows or any of the data shows, what we’re gonna see is more black voters staying home and deciding not to participate.”

President Joe Biden has struggled in the polls in recent months. Recent polls show him lagging behind former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 rematch. His numbers with black voters have taken a hit amid stubborn inflation, soaring crime, and chaos in the Middle East.