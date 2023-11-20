Off-Field Brawl Pops Off Between New York Jets, Buffalo Bills While Heading Back To Locker Rooms

You gotta love rivalry football!

The Buffalo Bills absolutely crushed the New York Jets, 32-6, in Sunday’s American Football Conference (AFC) East rivalry game. Things were so horrendous for the Jets that quarterback Zach Wilson got benched after he thrashed his head coach Robert Saleh on the sidelines.

Well, after that clown show, we had an off-field brawl explode between players from both teams as they headed back to their locker rooms. (RELATED: Fight Breaks Out Between Giants And Commanders After Wild Sam Howell Touchdown)

Sports New York’s Connor Hughes — who covers the Jets — tweeted out a report that “a HUGE fight” erupted in the tunnel, stating that Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins was in the scuffle as well as “a very emotional Michael Clemons” from the Jets

There was just a HUGE fight in hallway leading back to the locker rooms between the #Jets & #Bills. Dion Dawkins was involved in it from the #Bills. A very emotional Michael Clemons off field, too. Heard from a #Bills player as he walked back to locker room: “And we beat that… pic.twitter.com/OW6rQVMtZK — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 20, 2023

Video of the situation doesn’t really do much justice, but it’s clear that something did happen based on the sound coming from the clip. You can also see players getting emotional as a security guard jogs toward the brawl.

Some Jets and Bills players were getting into it in the hallway. Hard to see here but it was happening. pic.twitter.com/owyiroB3LG — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 20, 2023

Looks like we had a good ol’ fashioned scrap on our hands!