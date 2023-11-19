MY GAWD! Titans’ Jeffery Simmons Lays A Beautiful Pop On Jags’ Travis Etienne, Then Scores A TD For Extra Stock Value

My man can do it all!

If you’re a Tennessee Titans fan, I’m sure you would agree that Sunday was an absolutely dismal day for you. Not many things went how they were supposed to and the Jacksonville Jaguars absolutely slammed you into the ground in a blowout loss. But I betcha got a smile from defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, didn’t you?

I bet you did. (RELATED: Fight Breaks Out Between Giants And Commanders After Wild Sam Howell Touchdown)

In the offseason, Simmons inked a gargantuan contract extension with the Titans, and showed Sunday why he deserved it.

Things kicked off in the second quarter when Simmons absolutely erupted off the line and completely creamed Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne. With an inside handoff, the Jaguars attempted to convert a third-and-1 situation, but Simmons … haha … yeah, my guy wasn’t playing that.

But the perfect tackle wasn’t all from Big Jeff.

With the game clearly in Jacksonville’s favor, Tennessee decided to move Simmons on the offensive side of the ball, lining him up as a fullback. And well, while running a goal line package, the dude managed to sneak in for a touchdown.

And to make it even more special, it was the very first touchdown in Simmons’ NFL career.

Okay … definitely consider me a fan of Big Jeff. This dude is too cool!