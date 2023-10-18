ROOKE: Will Smith Is America’s Masculinity Problem In A Nutshell

It’s almost unbelievable how far Will Smith has fallen in the public eye. In the early 2000s, he was among the top leading men in Hollywood. He personified the adage: “Women wanted him, and men wanted to be him.” But it was all a lie. Twenty years later, his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, openly mocks him, and his kids are clearly damaged from growing up in the celebrity machine.

The world watched confusedly as Jada threw her husband to wolves when he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars in a poor attempt to defend her from Rock’s jokes. It was shocking to see the slap, but nothing compared to witnessing a wife be so publicly disloyal to her husband. A typical reaction to seeing your husband go to battle for you would be to love him and find his support worthy of reciprocation.

Jada should have come to his defense, showing him the loyalty he showed her, but she didn’t. She stayed silent for three months. She didn’t make her first public comment about the incident until June 2022, when she used the slap to promote information regarding Alopecia on her show, “Red Table Talk.”

Jada recently revealed that the two had been separated for six years when Will slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. Although it wasn’t immediately clear why a crass joke set Smith off, it’s hard not to see his overreaction as unbridled desperation from a man wanting to reclaim his masculinity in front of the world. How he was treated in old videos and interviews with Jada illuminated the possible cause. (ROOKE: Trad-ish With Mary Rooke Ep. 2: Parental Rights, Loving Husbands And BLM)

His wife publicly ran around on him, forcing him to tell people they were in an open marriage after she was caught parading her son’s friend, August Alsina, around as her lover. When Alsina told “The Breakfast Club” that Smith gave the couple his “blessing,” Jada was quick to correct him, explaining that Will didn’t have the authority to grant her “permission” to have an affair because she and Will weren’t together at the time.

After the revelations regarding her relationship with Alsina, Jada again insisted she didn’t cheat on her husband, even though they never filed for divorce, because they were separated. “I just need people to know, ok, I did not cheat on Will Smith. No matter how sad he looked at that table,” she said in an interview with her mother. She even had her husband sit down for her show to talk about the affair she famously called an “entanglement.” Smith was quick to correct her that it was a “relationship.”

This would break most men. It’s understandable why Smith felt he needed to prove he was still a man worthy of the arena. Rock’s joke was the straw that broke the camel’s back. We are seeing in real time what happens to a family when a woman marries a man she knows she can control and has little respect for. This is not how a wife behaves when she trusts her husband’s leadership or cares about his reputation. It’s likely because he has never required better from her.

Smith is a man who understands masculinity enough to play heroic men on film and television convincingly, but the lessons don’t seem to be making it in his marriage. Why is he allowing his wife to continue to disrespect him publicly? She lets the world know that his slap couldn’t have been to defend her honor because the two had been separated for years before the incident. This is another opportunity to support her husband and heal their marriage, ruined by her narcissism and his weakness. (ROOKE: The ‘Sexual Revolution’ Set Women Back For Generations)

Instead of guiding her out of her selfishness, her husband indulges it. Smith released a flaccid statement to the New York Times, blaming his “emotional blindness” for her shortcomings, which he sees as “hidden nuances and subtle beauties.” He had an opportunity to be silent and gain a little control back into their relationship, but instead, he gave her another reason to lose respect for him.

If your wife is running around on you and forcing you to take part in Marxist-style struggle sessions, it’s probably time to learn where your backbone is. Jada is miserable in her marriage. She seems selfish and loves being the main character in her own drama. Women like this need men who can show them there is more to life than focusing on yourself.

Smith represents the fall of Western masculinity. Our men were once capable of commanding respect. Their humble strength protected their family and grew our nation. As the number of men worthy of the arena dwindles, we will continue to experience the infertile ground that forms under selfish women.

