Ridley Scott Might Be Ready To Fight Anyone Who Doesn’t Like His New ‘Napoleon’ Movie

Ridley Scott might have a real Napoleon complex, and is ready to blast anyone who even thinks of criticizing his upcoming film with the same name.

The famous director has been a fiercely defensive grouch when it comes to discussions that challenge the film in any way. At worst, he might be prepared to lace in to anyone who crosses his path with negative comments about the movie, and at best, we’ll be highly entertained by his rants, according to the The Times.

Scott was recently made aware of some negative press about his film in French reviews, after critics called it “deeply clumsy” and “unintentionally funny,” according to the BBC. He proved he wouldn’t take any smack talk about a film that he so clearly holds near and dear by lacing into the press with some scathing words of his own.

Scott hit back by saying, “The French don’t even like themselves,” and scoffed at those who dare say another word on the topic.

The famous director isn’t just revved up about comments — he’s also taking on historians that suggested “Napoleon” may not be the most historically accurate film to have been created.

One would assume historians would be able to shed some light on the time-period film, but Scott thinks otherwise

“Excuse me, mate were you there?” Scott shot back, Yahoo reported. “No? Well, shut the fuck up then.”

“Napoleon” has been well received by the U.K. media and has received four and five stars in The Times, and The Guardian, respectively — but it has its fair share of haters. (RELATED: ‘The Garfield Movie’ Trailer Dropped, Reminding Us How Badly We Need This Film)

News outlet Le Figaro said the film may as well be renamed “Barbie and Ken under the Empire,” and a biographer of Napoleon, Patrice Gueniffey, sharply noted in Le Point magazine that the film was a “very anti-French and very pro-British” rewrite of history, according to the BBC.

Scott insisted that “the audience that I showed it to in Paris, they loved it,” but if you want to challenge him further, we’re ready for the fireworks.