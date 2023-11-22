REPORT: 14-Year-Old Girl Says She Was Sexually Assaulted At Nudist Club, According To Police

A 69-year-old man was reportedly charged Nov. 16 after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a nudist club in Minnesota.

Steven H. Wicklund of Pepin, Wisconsin, was reportedly charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine if he is found guilty of the offense in Anoka County, police said, according to Patch.

The victim’s mother discovered lewd text messages from Wicklund asking for explicit videos and “recent nudes” on her daughter’s phone, the criminal complaint received by a detective with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 30 said, according to the outlet. The victim claimed she was sexually assaulted by Wicklund when her mother confronted her about the texts.

“Hey Sexy,” Wicklund allegedly wrote in one text to the victim. (RELATED: Video Shows Group Of Parents Beating Up Naked Man In Seattle Store)

“Have you been masturbating or having sex with your girlfriends?” another text from the suspect allegedly said.

The victim told police in a Sept. 7 interview, the outlet reported, that she was at the Oakland Nudist Club in Linwood with her grandparents in July 2023 when Wicklund, a “family friend,” sexually assaulted the victim despite her protests.